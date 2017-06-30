12:59
More than 8,000 trees to be planted on reconstructed streets in Bishkek

At least 8, 383 trees will be planted on all reconstructed streets. Nurlan Eshenbaev, the head of the Capital Construction Department of the Bishkek mayor’s office, said this at a press conference.

«In addition to trees, the reconstructed at the expense of the Chinese grant streets will be landscaped with a total area of ​​211,000 square meters and the irrigation network will be completely reconstructed," Nurlan Eshenbaev said.

In total, according to the Bishkek mayor’s office, 49 streets will be repaired in the capital.
