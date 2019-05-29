15:14
Parliament approves new members of Government

Parliament approved new members of the Government of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made today at its meeting.

Samat Kylzhyev’s candidacy was submitted for approval to the post of the head of the Government Staff, Sanzhar Mukanbetov — to the post of the Minister of Economy, Erkinbek Choduev — to the post of the Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation, Dastan Dogoev — to the position of the Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications.

Deputies approved the candidates unanimously.

Officials, who previously held these positions, submitted notices of resignation at their own request.
