Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev tells how he chooses candidates for ministers

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina asked the Prime Minister how he chose candidates for the post of ministers.

«Do you personally choose them or are they recommended to you, imposed?» she asked.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev replied: «I chose four of them by myself. Consultations are held sometimes. I select paying attention to professional qualities.»

Irina Karamushkina was outraged by the fact that the ministers leave their posts without punishment.

«Why do the ministers leave, failing the work, and are not held responsible for it? The Prime Minister does not punish resigned ministers. So, it is necessary to punish the factions that nominate these candidates,» she stressed.

The Parliament is considering candidates for the posts of ministers of economy, agriculture, head of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications and the head of the government’s staff.