Kyrgyzstan creates electronic database of orphanages

An automated information and analytical system of residential institutions for children was created in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development reported.

The system will allow to keep electronic records of both children’s institutions and children living in them. In addition, it will help find out the causes of placement and determine the geography of admission of children to residential institutions.

«We hope that the system will allow removing the existing corruption elements. There are many complaints against the ministry about corrupt elements in the field of child adoption. We believe that with the introduction of the automated database, there will be openness and transparency in the system of work of residential institutions,» Ulukbek Kochkorov, the Minister of Labor and Social Development, said.

According to the head of the ministry, more than 12,000 children live in the republic in 143 institutions, regardless of the form of ownership. Only five percent of the children are orphans, the rest have parents or one of them.
