Kozhobek Ryspaev wins 300,000 soms payout against Achyk Sayasat

Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek ruled on the lawsuit of the deputy of the Parliament Kozhobek Ryspaev against Achyk Sayasat newspaper. The media should pay the parliament deputy 300,000 soms.

According to the Editor-in-Chief Nazgul Mamytova, they intend to appeal the decision of the first instance to the City Court. «The deputy asked for 300,000 soms as compensation for moral damage, then he increased the amount to 1 million. But the court upheld his previous claim,» the journalist said.

The reason for the lawsuit was an article in the newspaper, which states that the deputy moves from one party to another, the author calls him «a chameleon.»

This is not the first lawsuit against the media. In the last month alone, two million lawsuits were filed against journalists. Former Deputy Interior Minister Daniyar Abdykarov sued Asia News and its Editor-in-Chief Aslanbek Sartbaev for 10 million soms. A businessman from Osh Zhalil Atambayev wanted to recover 50 million from Azattyk’s correspondent, but later abandoned his intentions.
