12:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Illegal release of Aziz Batukaev. Shamil Atakhanov arrested

Ex-Vice-Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Shamil Atakhanov was taken to the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and interrogated in the framework of the investigated criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev the day before. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

According to the ministry, Shamil Atakhanov was arrested and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Bishkek Main Internal Affairs Department.

The criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant who diagnosed him with cancer are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are also involved in it. The former health minister Dinara Saginbaeva was arrested within the criminal case along with the former adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry told that the suspects were charged with complicity in corruption, as well as complicity in the falsification of documents and official forgery.

«The necessary investigative actions and operational activities are carried out within the criminal case,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.
link:
views: 55
Print
Related
Former Health Minister placed in pretrial detention center 1
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Ex-Minister of Health arrested
Three more doctors arrested in Bishkek within case on Aziz Batukaev’s release
Lawyer: There is no evidence of doctors' guilt in Aziz Batukaev’s case
Release of Aziz Batukaev: Doctor, lab technician taken into custody
Release of Aziz Batukaev: Doctors who diagnosed him with cancer arrested
Criminal case against kingpin Aziz Batukaev reopened
Popular
277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration 277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration
National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI
One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife
Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan