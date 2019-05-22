Illegal release of Aziz Batukaev. Shamil Atakhanov arrested

Ex-Vice-Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Shamil Atakhanov was taken to the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and interrogated in the framework of the investigated criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev the day before. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

According to the ministry, Shamil Atakhanov was arrested and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Bishkek Main Internal Affairs Department.

The criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant who diagnosed him with cancer are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are also involved in it. The former health minister Dinara Saginbaeva was arrested within the criminal case along with the former adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry told that the suspects were charged with complicity in corruption, as well as complicity in the falsification of documents and official forgery.

«The necessary investigative actions and operational activities are carried out within the criminal case,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.