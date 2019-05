The Chief of Staff of the Government of Kyrgyzstan, Shamil Asymbekov, resigned. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Shamil Asymbekov submitted a letter of resignation.

He had occupied the position since September 20, 2018.

According to the press service of the Cabinet, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Government of Kyrgyzstan Murat Mukambetov has been relieved of his post.