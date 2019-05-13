Five young people, who beat and robbed citizens, arrested in Bishkek

Employees of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsk district of Bishkek arrested five suspects in robbery. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

On April 19, a citizen of Pakistan turned to the police department of Sverdlovsk district. He asked to take measures against unknown people, who, using physical force and threatening with a knife, stole from him 3,400 soms, a watch and a mobile phone that cost 20,000 soms at the intersection of Abdrakhmanov and Lineynaya Streets.

«A similar robbery was committed by the suspects on April 29. They took away a mobile phone from another victim at the intersection of Zhibek Zhol Avenue and Kerimov Street, using physical force and threatening with a knife. Five teenagers were arrested on suspicion of committing the crimes. The detained were placed in a detention center,» police department reported.