11:50
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

79 % of Kyrgyz laws on terrorism and extremism copied from Russian ones

An American researcher Edward Lemon posted on Twitter excerpts from his study, which says that 79 percent of the laws of Kyrgyzstan on terrorism and extremism were copied from their Russian analogs.

He used a special program for analysis and found out that Kyrgyzstan leads among the countries of Central Asia in terms of the number of copied laws on terrorism and extremism. Tajikistan takes the second place — 56 percent, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan — 4 and 5 percent respectively.

Edward Lemon outlined that he conducted a comparative analysis of the legislation of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan dated 2005, Uzbekistan — 2018, and Tajikistan — 2003. It turned out that the regulatory legal acts were copied from the Russian ones, which were adopted in 2002.

At least 245 people are serving sentences in prisons of Kyrgyzstan for terrorism and extremism, other 215 convicts — in penal settlements.

Dr. Edward Lemon is a research fellow at the Daniel Morgan Graduate School of National Security and a fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. Previously, he received doctoral scholarship of Andrew Mellon at the Harriman Institute (Columbia University). In 2016, he received a doctorate degree in international studies at University of Exeter.

Lemon’s researches focus on the study of terrorism, authoritarianism, religion, security and migration in Eurasia. Since 2009, he has been collecting data in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Poland for three years.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
Trained in Syria terrorist - Kyrgyzstani arrested
Active participant of hostilities in Syria arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Militant of international terrorist organization arrested in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan offers to pay for information about terrorist attacks
SCNS detains member of terrorist organization recruiting Kyrgyzstanis to Syria
Kyrgyzstani detained on suspicion of terrorist propaganda in Khakassia (Russia)
Terrorist planning to leave for Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani, suspected of preparing terrorist attack in Sweden, acquitted
Trained in Syria militant detained in Kyrgyzstan
245 people serve sentences for terrorism, extremism in prisons of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located? Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located?
Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport
Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict
At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019 At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019