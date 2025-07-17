Kyrgyz Foreign Minister stresses need for cooperation in fight against terrorism

The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev took part in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States, which was held in Tianjin, China.

Participants discussed preparations for the upcoming SCO Heads of State Summit, scheduled to take place on September 1 in Tianjin. They also exchanged views on topical issues on the SCO agenda in the field of security and sustainable development.

Jeenbek Kulubaev stressed the need to continue active cooperation in the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, as well as new non-traditional and hybrid challenges and threats to security. He advocated strengthening the capacity of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure and noted the relevance of establishing a SCO Center for Combating International Organized Crime in Bishkek.