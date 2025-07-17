20:33
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister stresses need for cooperation in fight against terrorism

The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev took part in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States, which was held in Tianjin, China.

Participants discussed preparations for the upcoming SCO Heads of State Summit, scheduled to take place on September 1 in Tianjin. They also exchanged views on topical issues on the SCO agenda in the field of security and sustainable development.

Jeenbek Kulubaev stressed the need to continue active cooperation in the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, as well as new non-traditional and hybrid challenges and threats to security. He advocated strengthening the capacity of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure and noted the relevance of establishing a SCO Center for Combating International Organized Crime in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/336616/
views: 179
Print
Related
Armenia applies to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin
Kyrgyzstan participates in 20th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries
Kyrgyzstan proposes hosting SCO Digital Ministers' Meeting in 2026
Escalation in the Middle East: SCO member states issue statement
SCO may expand membership – discussions underway
Taliban removed from list of terrorist organizations in Russia
Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to its participation in SCO
Kyrgyzstan ranks 100th in Global Terrorism Index 2025
30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam
Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin
Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan
17 July, Thursday
18:54
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister stresses need for cooperation in fight against terrorism Kyrgyz Foreign Minister stresses need for cooperation i...
18:46
New head of Leninsky district appointed in Bishkek
18:41
Detained Bakytbek Sherimbekov dismissed from his post in Bishkek City Hall
18:36
More schooling, more knowledge: Kyrgyzstan completely switches to 12-year system
18:00
World University Games: Swimmer Denis Petrashov reaches semifinals