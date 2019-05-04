Kyrgyzstan plans to control Internet traffic

A draft government decree on approval of a regulation on procedure for accounting and monitoring of incoming and outgoing Internet traffic has been developed in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Economy reported.

According to it, by the decision dated December 18, 2018, the Security Council instructed the Tax and Customs services, the Ministry of Economy and the State Committee of Information Technology and Communications to ensure implementation of mechanisms allowing to keep records of incoming / outgoing Internet traffic in Kyrgyzstan. Carrying out this order, the Ministry of Economy developed a draft resolution of the Cabinet.

«The document provides for introduction of hardware and software for analyzing, recording and regulating incoming and outgoing traffic, interaction of state bodies for the exchange of data on incoming and outgoing traffic accounting in Kyrgyzstan and the procedure for their use for tax administration purposes,» the message says.