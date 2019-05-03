15:39
Release of Aziz Batukaev: Doctors who diagnosed him with cancer arrested

Police detained two oncologists as a part of investigation of a criminal case against a crime lord Aziz Batukaev. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The case was sent to the Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is known that doctors, who diagnosed Aziz Batukaev with cancer, are defendants in the case.

The ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Zarylbek Rysaliev is a witness in this case.

The crime lord, Aziz Batukaev, was released from prison before the end of his prison term — in 2013, because he was recognized as «a dying man who only had two weeks to live.»

Being released from a prison in Naryn, he immediately received Kyrgyz passports prepared in advance, and, guarded by special forces, was taken to Bishkek’s Manas airport, from which he left for Russia by a private plane.

Aziz Batukayev is in good shape now and lives in Grozny (Chechnya). He was released at the time when Zarylbek Rysaliev headed the State Penitentiary Service.
