Court obliges Atambayev, April channel to pay 600,000 soms to plaintiffs

Bishkek City Court obliged April TV channel and ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev to pay 600,000 soms in favor of the ex-speaker of the Parliament Akhmatbek Keldibekov, former heads of the State Committee for National Security and the Prosecutor General’s Office Keneshbek Duishebaev and Azimbek Beknazarov. Lawyer Kantemir Turdaliev informed 24.kg news agency.
Recall, Akhmatbek Keldibekov, Azimbek Beknazarov and Keneshbek Duishebaev filed a lawsuit against April TV channel and Almazbek Atambayev. Former high-ranking officials were outraged by Almazbek Atambayev’s interview with the television channel in which he spoke in their address. District court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.