Court obliges Atambayev, April channel to pay 600,000 soms to plaintiffs

Bishkek City Court obliged April TV channel and ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev to pay 600,000 soms in favor of the ex-speaker of the Parliament Akhmatbek Keldibekov, former heads of the State Committee for National Security and the Prosecutor General’s Office Keneshbek Duishebaev and Azimbek Beknazarov. Lawyer Kantemir Turdaliev informed 24.kg news agency.

«The board of the Bishkek City Court changed the decision of the first instance court. According to its decision, Almazbek Atambayev and April TV channel must pay 300,000 soms in favor of each of the plaintiffs. In addition, the media must make a rebuttal within 10 days. An examination showed that the piece, which was broadcast on the channel, does not contain any content affecting the honor and dignity of Azimbek Beknazarov, Akhmatbek Keldibekov and Keneshbek Duishebaev. However, the court did not take this into account,» said Kantemir Turdaliev.

Recall, Akhmatbek Keldibekov, Azimbek Beknazarov and Keneshbek Duishebaev filed a lawsuit against April TV channel and Almazbek Atambayev. Former high-ranking officials were outraged by Almazbek Atambayev’s interview with the television channel in which he spoke in their address. District court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.