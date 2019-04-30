12:36
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde to visit two Central Asian countries

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde will pay an official visit to two Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Mark Horton, Assistant Director of IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department announced today during a media briefing.

According to him, the visit will last from May 16 to May 21. First, Christine Lagarde will visit Kazakhstan. There she will take part in the meeting of the Astana Economic Forum. Uzbekistan will be the second country, where the IMF Managing Director plans to meet with the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other leaders of the republic.
