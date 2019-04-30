11:00
Over 186,000 people with disabilities live in Kyrgyzstan

More than 186,000 people with disabilities live in Kyrgyzstan. About 30,000 of them are children. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development reported.

In July 2018, the size of monthly social allowances was increased by 33 percent, in particular, for children with disabilities and those born by HIV / AIDS positive mothers — from 3,000 to 4,000 soms.

Since the beginning of 2019, parents of children with disabilities who need constant care can become personal assistants and get salary — 4,900 soms. At least 4,937 people have already become personal assistants to 5,024 children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan.
