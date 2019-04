Court of Perm (Russia) considered a criminal case against a 26-year-old resident of Kyrgyzstan. He was accused of rape of a 20-year-old resident of the city.

According to Russian media, in November 2018, the man offered the girl, under the pretext of providing taxi services, take her from a bar to her house. Then he brought the victim to a garage cooperative and raped her.

The court sentenced the man to three years in prison colony.