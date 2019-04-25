Mother of conjoined twins to support children's hospice in Omsk (Russia)

Mother of the world-famous conjoined twins Zita and Gita, Zumriyat Rezakhanova, arrived in Omsk to support the children’s hospice House of Rainbow Childhood and children under care there. The organization reports.

Zumriyat Rezakhanova cares for the babies who are at the center, communicates and supports their mothers.

«Zumriyat shows by her own example how not to break down and not to give up before a child’s illness. After the death of one of her twins Zita, the woman dedicated her life to helping seriously ill children and their parents. Communicating with this woman, patients of the palliative center cheer up, and their mothers «come to life». She came to Siberia to support those who faced one of the most difficult trials in the life — an incurable child’s illness, to tell how not to break down,» the organization says.

House of Rainbow Childhood is a unique project. Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world watched the construction of the children’s hospice, there were those among them who donated money and simply not indifferent people. The implementation of the large-scale project lasted only 18 months. Two buildings are equipped with the latest technology.