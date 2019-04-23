Safe Microdistrict project launched in Bishkek

Safe Microdistrict project was launched in the 6th microdistrict of Bishkek. The presentation took place today in the building of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district of the capital.

As the chief of the police department, police colonel Ulanbek Sultanov told, 72 cameras have been installed in the microdistrict. «Previously, we studied the crime situation, places of mass gathering of the people and selected points for installation of cameras,» he noted.

Ulanbek Sultanov explained that crime rate has decreased during the installation and piloting of the project in the area. In addition, the cameras will become assistants in carrying out operational activities.

He added that sometimes the population did not want to testify for various reasons, and the video was evidence. They are stored for 30 days. But the system allows to increase their shelf life.

Ulanbek Sultanov recalled a case when, with the help of video surveillance cameras, an attack on an employee of the Pervomaisky District Internal Affairs Department was solved.

Head of the Oktyabrsky district, Maxim Sitnikov, told that the city allocated 1.5 million soms for the installation of cameras. According to him, this year it is planned to expand the project to 11, 12, Asanbai microdistricts and other areas of Bishkek.

During the presentation, it was stressed that this project is not related to Safe City project.