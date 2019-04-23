Kyrgyzstan to mark European Immunization Week

Kyrgyzstan will mark the European Immunization Week from April 24 to April 30. The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek reports.

This year slogan of the Week is «Vaccines Work!». The main task of its holding is to attract the attention of the population, heads of institutions, organizations, government officials, business, and various religious communities to the problem of infectious diseases, which can only be defeated by vaccinations.

The center notes that vaccination is the most effective, economical and affordable tool in the fight against infections.

Planned immunization against such infections as diphtheria, whooping cough, polio, tetanus, tuberculosis, viral hepatitis B, measles, rubella, mumps, hemophilic and pneumococcal infection, and others is carried out in Kyrgyzstan.

Information on vaccine prophylaxis, as well as preventive vaccinations can be obtained at each medical and preventive institution in Bishkek at place of residence.