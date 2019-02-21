10:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Journalist of TV channel detained for bribe extortion in Bishkek

A journalist of one of TV channels was detained in Bishkek. Law enforcement agencies reported.

Earlier, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes received a statement on extortion of money by a media representative.

«It is known that the journalist extorted 30,000 soms from the head of a kindergarten in Kant town. The media representative threatened the applicant with disclosing damaging information. On February 19, the suspect was caught red-handed. However, later, the law enforcement officers released the journalist,» the police told.

The state service confirmed the information about detention, but did not provide any details.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Foreigner extorts $ 10,000 from Kyrgyz businessman
SCNS: Police lieutenant colonel detained in Bishkek with $1,700 bribe
Medical examiner detained with bribe in Jalal-Abad region
Dismissed police officer extorts 20,000 soms from girl
Current, former police officers extort money in Bishkek
Commandant of General Staff placed in military confinement for 2 months
Tax officer extorting 200,000 soms caught red-handed
Investigator of Internal Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan detained for bribe
Employee of Sverdlovsk Tax Service Department caught red-handed with bribe
Prosecutor gets 3,300 mln soms fine for bribe extortion
Popular
Weather alert: Drop in temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Drop in temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
Southern part of Bishkek to remain without cold, hot water on February 19 Southern part of Bishkek to remain without cold, hot water on February 19
23 people with measles hospitalized at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital 23 people with measles hospitalized at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital
Additional traffic lights sections to be installed at problem intersections Additional traffic lights sections to be installed at problem intersections