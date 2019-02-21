Journalist of TV channel detained for bribe extortion in Bishkek

A journalist of one of TV channels was detained in Bishkek. Law enforcement agencies reported.

Earlier, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes received a statement on extortion of money by a media representative.

«It is known that the journalist extorted 30,000 soms from the head of a kindergarten in Kant town. The media representative threatened the applicant with disclosing damaging information. On February 19, the suspect was caught red-handed. However, later, the law enforcement officers released the journalist,» the police told.

The state service confirmed the information about detention, but did not provide any details.