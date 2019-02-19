Deputies want to change Water Code for political purposes

Deputies want to change the Water Code of Kyrgyzstan for political purposes. A political scientist Mars Sariev stated at a round table discussion in 24.kg news agency.

Recall, Ata Meken parliamentary faction developed a draft law on exclusion from the Water Code of the norm, allowing industrial use of Davydov and Lysyi glaciers, located in Kumtor working zone.

«I can safely say that the amendment will not pass due to political consequences,» he said.

Mars Sariev noted that the rulers took advantage of the pain points — Kumtor, Uzengu-Kush, anti-Chinese sentiment.

The actions of Ata Meken are clear. Parliamentary elections are coming. It is necessary to find some pain point. Mars Sariev

«There is a question where the party used to be, when the amendments were adopted, why did they support them? Why can our parliament members radically change their decisions?» he stressed.

Mars Sariev added that politicians in Kyrgyzstan did not differ by responsibility. «They are like sprinters, they would have to stand for a day and hold out for the night. Kumtor is a budget-forming enterprise, the amendment may entail lawsuits. Our government is already in a lying position; people are talking about its resignation. Hard spring is coming. Ata Meken faction, proposing such a bill, plays against the current government,» he said.

The expert added that all investors were looking at the situation with Kumtor. «How can we attract investors when our main investor is being pressed?» From a political point of view, the bill is detrimental to Kyrgyzstan. We need investments. You see, it is raised by political parties when it is profitable for them," he noted.