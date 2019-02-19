18:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Lack of data on final beneficiaries hinders mining industry in Kyrgyzstan

«If we want to defeat corruption and bring order to the mining industry, it is necessary to adopt a law that forces all companies to open information about final beneficiaries — shareholders,» an expert Sheradil Baktygulov said at a round table discussion in 24.kg news agency.

He noted that a similar rule was in force in America and Canada.

«According to the legislation of Kyrgyzstan, such information is closed. It turns out that each peak of Kumtor issue coincides with the growth in the number of minority shareholders of Centerra, which is developing the mine. We need to look at how shares are received, at what price, and other points,» Sheradil Baktygulov said.

He added that profits, income derived from securities, are not taxed in the republic.

«Adoption of such a law will stop politicization of the issue, old tactics of redistribution of property, when a problem is first created and then resolved for getting a share. This is raiding. There is economic blackmailing, political one. Corruption in this system will decrease, and revenues to the budget will increase if taxes are paid on income from shares, plus, ensuring transparency of the activities of mining enterprises,» the expert said.

Ata Meken parliamentary faction developed a draft law on the exclusion from the Water Code of the norm, allowing industrial use of Davydov and Lysyi glaciers located in Kumtor working zone.
link:
views: 46
Print
Related
Deputies want to change Water Code for political purposes
Decision of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan can stop work of subsoil users
Enterprises dealing with non-ferrous metals in Kyrgyzstan not get profit
Kyrgyz PM fires deputy heads of Subsoil Use Department for corruption
Ata Meken faction introduces draft law banning glacier destruction
Kyrgyzstan to check participation of officials in work of mining companies
Ex-employee of Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan holds 41 licenses for deposits
Kyrgyz PM proposes to create state-owned mining company
Kyrgyz Government to prevent conflicts between investors and local residents
President of Kyrgyzstan supports increase of tax rates in mining industry
Popular
Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day
Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved
Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism
Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region