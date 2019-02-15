Сase of Omurbek Tekebayev sent for retrial

Criminal case against the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev was sent for revision. Adilet Legal Clinic informed 24.kg news agency, lawyers of which now represent the interests of the ex-deputy.

According to their data, the materials were sent to the Pervomaisky District Court. Further, according to the procedure, the case should be sent to the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Omurbek Tekebayev’s defenders request retrial of the case on the basis of new circumstances in connection with the entry into force of the new editions of the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. Lawyers stress that in parallel, the Prosecutor General’s Office is considering a letter from lawyers about the miscalculation by the State Penitentiary Service of the term for transfer of the politician to a penal settlement.

It is clarified that the State Penitentiary Service did not calculate the reduction of the punishment under the amnesty for 2 years and 8 months. That is, Omurbek Tekebayev should be transferred from the penal colony 47, where he is now kept, to a penal settlement in March 2019.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.

In November, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow arrested the former deputy of the State Duma, the main witness in Tekebayev-Chotonov case, a businessman Leonid Maevsky. He was accused of extorting $ 37.5 million for non-proliferation of defamatory information. Leonid Maevsky faces up to 15 years in prison. In this regard, the defendants also intend to insist on the speedy retrial of their case.