Bishkek – Tashkent bus route. Kyrgyz buses banned from entering Kazakhstan

Regular buses moving along Bishkek — Tashkent route were not allowed to enter Kazakhstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Recall, the bus route was suspended on January 25 because of the ban on movement on the territory of Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan called the decision illegal. At the end of last week, it became known that the parties agreed and the bus route would resume its work.

«We were told that we could move along the direct route again. But the Kazakh side still did not pass the buses. This time, the reason for the refusal was the absence of the original of the permit for international transportation on the territory of Kazakhstan. We usually received such a permit by fax. This document was enough. But the Kazakh side has stated that they would pass buses only with originals of permits,» one of the drivers told 24.kg news agency.
