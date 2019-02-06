Bishkek – Tashkent bus runs according to new schedule

Movement of buses along Bishkek — Tashkent route has been resumed according to a new schedule. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Kyrgyz Republic agreed with the Committee of Transport Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan in Astana the newly developed timetable for the movement of buses along Bishkek-Tashkent route in accordance with the requirements of the agreement on the international automobile communication between the governments of two countries dated December 25, 2003 until January 1, 2023.

Recall, the bus route was suspended on January 25 because of the ban on movement on the territory of Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan called the decision illegal. It became known at the end of last week that the parties agreed and the bus route would be resumed.