Main character of Delbirim film named Best Actress 2018 in Tashkent

The main character of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek film Delbirim Madina Talipbek was announced as the Best Actress of 2018 in Tashkent. The People’s Artist of Uzbekistan, Matyakub Matchanov, told today at a press conference.

«Madina Talipbek brilliantly played the role of Asel in the film. Uzbekistan has appreciated her work,» he said.

Presentation of the film in Bishkek will take place today. The movie was screened in Uzbekistan on November 16.

The film was shot with the support of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Uzbekfilm studio based on the work of Chingiz Aitmatov «My Little Poplar in a Red Scarf». The shooting involved famous actors from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Episodes were filmed in Tashkent and Namangan, as well as in Balykchi.
