18:28
USD 87.45
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.07
English

Youth leaders from Kyrgyzstan visit Moscow as part of Discover Russia project

Youth organization leaders and activists from seven regions of Kyrgyzstan took part in the international educational project Discover Russia, implemented by ANO Eurasia. The project organizers reported.

As part of the program, the participants spent five action-packed days in the Russian capital, learning about Russia’s culture, history, and modern achievements.

The visit included a sightseeing tour of Moscow, including visits to Red Square, Moscow-City business center, Dobro.RF office, the Victory Museum with its «Feat of the People» exhibit, and a theater production Girls.

Additionally, the participants took an interactive tour of the multimedia space of the Russian Student Teams, where they learned about the activities of youth and public organizations implementing socially significant initiatives. They also took a tour of an exhibition at Russia National Center, where they immersed themselves in the world of new technologies.

The program also included a culinary masterclass, a Discover Russia quiz, and a brainstorming session on the implementation of social projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Participants paid special attention to a meeting with Alena Arshinova, Chairperson of ANO Eurasia and State Duma Deputy of the Russian Federation. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and prospects for developing youth initiatives.

Participants noted that the trip allowed them to broaden their horizons, learn more about life in modern Russia, and witness its scientific and technological progress firsthand. Upon completion of the program, all participants received certificates.

A unique feature of Discover Russia project is that it offers participants the opportunity to experience the country firsthand, rather than through virtual contact, and to form their own opinions about its development and potential. According to the organizers, such public diplomacy initiatives contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
link: https://24.kg/english/346485/
views: 160
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to host Russian Culture Days
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia for additional fuel supplies at preferential rates
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Undeclared shipment of toys from Kyrgyzstan seized in Russia
Russian Federation Council extends rules for oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan
Russia to allocate 30 university quotas for Kyrgyzstanis in creative fields
Russia asks ICAO to ease aviation sanctions
Bishkek and Moscow agree to develop “smart” urban infrastructure
Russia's Omsk Oblast intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan's regions
Kyrgyzstan allocated 700 quotas for admission to Russian universities
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet
Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate
Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion
8 October, Wednesday
17:18
Registration for Nationwide Testing for winter admission to begin on October 15 Registration for Nationwide Testing for winter admissio...
16:59
Youth leaders from Kyrgyzstan visit Moscow as part of Discover Russia project
16:33
Microcredit in Kyrgyzstan: One in seven residents took out loan
16:21
Profits of enterprises in Kyrgyzstan almost doubled for a year
15:54
Warm weather expected in Bishkek on October 9–12