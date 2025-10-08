Youth leaders from Kyrgyzstan visit Moscow as part of Discover Russia project

Youth organization leaders and activists from seven regions of Kyrgyzstan took part in the international educational project Discover Russia, implemented by ANO Eurasia. The project organizers reported.

As part of the program, the participants spent five action-packed days in the Russian capital, learning about Russia’s culture, history, and modern achievements.

The visit included a sightseeing tour of Moscow, including visits to Red Square, Moscow-City business center, Dobro.RF office, the Victory Museum with its «Feat of the People» exhibit, and a theater production Girls.

Additionally, the participants took an interactive tour of the multimedia space of the Russian Student Teams, where they learned about the activities of youth and public organizations implementing socially significant initiatives. They also took a tour of an exhibition at Russia National Center, where they immersed themselves in the world of new technologies.

The program also included a culinary masterclass, a Discover Russia quiz, and a brainstorming session on the implementation of social projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Participants paid special attention to a meeting with Alena Arshinova, Chairperson of ANO Eurasia and State Duma Deputy of the Russian Federation. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and prospects for developing youth initiatives.

Participants noted that the trip allowed them to broaden their horizons, learn more about life in modern Russia, and witness its scientific and technological progress firsthand. Upon completion of the program, all participants received certificates.

A unique feature of Discover Russia project is that it offers participants the opportunity to experience the country firsthand, rather than through virtual contact, and to form their own opinions about its development and potential. According to the organizers, such public diplomacy initiatives contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.