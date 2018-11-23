Kyrgyzstan in foreign policy. Country makes friends with everyone

«Kyrgyzstan does not use the principle of exclusion in favor ofone state in its foreign policy,» the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Chingiz Aidarbekov told journalists.

According to him, in foreign policy, Kyrgyzstan is guided by national interests, and the country deliberately and carefully conducts its foreign policy in relation to all partners.

«From the very beginning, the president outlined the priority of relations with neighbors. In 2018, the head of state traveled to all countries of Central Asia to strengthen relations between neighbors and establish a dialogue,» said Chingiz Aidarbekov.

«Tension between the EU and Russia regarding us is not on the agenda. We are committed to strengthening relationships between partners based on the trust and respect of each party. Russia is a strategic partner for us,» the minister summed up.