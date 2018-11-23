Portrait of killed Burulai appears near Bishkek Medical College

A portrait of Burulai Turdalieva, who was killed after an unsuccessful attempt to kidnap her for marriage, appeared on the facade of the dormitory of the Bishkek Medical College on Logvinenko Street, 18 in Bishkek. DOXA art-group posted on Instagram.

«We think that everyone knows the tragic fate of this beautiful girl. The portrait will draw public attention to the problem of gender-based violence, in particular violence against women and girls, and it calls on society to eradicate the pernicious practice of abducting women and girls for marriage,» they wrote.

The authors noted that the work launched a nationwide campaign organized by the Center for Women’s Support NGO, which is held annually from November 25 — on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women — till December 10 — the International Human Rights Day.

Recall, on May 27, the 19-year-old Burulai Turdaliyeva was killed in the police station of Zhaiyl district. Mars Bodoshev, who abducted the girl with an intention of forcing her into marriage, stabbed her with a knife and then herself.

At least 23 police officers were disciplinary punished up to dismissal. The trial takes place in the Sverdlovsk District Court of Bishkek.