14:23
USD 69.85
EUR 79.65
RUB 1.06
English

Portrait of killed Burulai appears near Bishkek Medical College

A portrait of Burulai Turdalieva, who was killed after an unsuccessful attempt to kidnap her for marriage, appeared on the facade of the dormitory of the Bishkek Medical College on Logvinenko Street, 18 in Bishkek. DOXA art-group posted on Instagram.

«We think that everyone knows the tragic fate of this beautiful girl. The portrait will draw public attention to the problem of gender-based violence, in particular violence against women and girls, and it calls on society to eradicate the pernicious practice of abducting women and girls for marriage,» they wrote.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Портрет «Бурулай Турдалы Кызы» 1998 - 2018. на фасаде общежития Бишкекского медицинского колледжа по улице Логвиненко 18. Мы думаем, что все знают трагическую судьбу этой прекрасной девушки.. Работа призвана обратить внимание общественности к проблеме гендерного насилия, в частности насилия в отношении женщин и девочек и призывает общество к искоренению пагубной практики похищения женщин и девочек с целью вступления в брак. Так же работа даёт старт мероприятиям общенациональной компании организованной общественным объединением «Центр помощи женщинам», это компания проходит ежегодно в течении 16 дней с 25 ноября , в Международный день борьбы в отношении женщин, по 10 декабря , Международный день прав человека, к слову данная работы так же выполнена по инициативе данной организации. #art #streetart #doxa #mural

Публикация от #DOXA (@doxa_crew)

The authors noted that the work launched a nationwide campaign organized by the Center for Women’s Support NGO, which is held annually from November 25 — on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women — till December 10 — the International Human Rights Day.

Recall, on May 27, the 19-year-old Burulai Turdaliyeva was killed in the police station of Zhaiyl district. Mars Bodoshev, who abducted the girl with an intention of forcing her into marriage, stabbed her with a knife and then herself.

At least 23 police officers were disciplinary punished up to dismissal. The trial takes place in the Sverdlovsk District Court of Bishkek.
link:
views: 26
Print
Related
Murder of Burulai. Marsbek Bodoshev pleaded partially guilty
Murderer of Burulai placed in Bishkek pretrial detention center
Internal Affairs Minister admits guilt of his employees of Burulai death
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass