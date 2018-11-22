12:40
USD 69.82
EUR 79.62
RUB 1.06
English

Mayor of Osh city - citizen of Russia

Mayor of Osh city Taalaibek Sarybashev is a Russian citizen. Deputy Irina Karamushkina announced this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

By law, state and municipal employees cannot be citizens of another state. However, according to Irina Karamushkina, Taalaibek Sarybashev has Russian citizenship.

She asked the State Committee for National Security to provide information how Taalaibek Sarybashev, having Russian citizenship, could hold the post of a plenipotentiary representative of the government in Osh region and became mayor of Osh city.
link:
views: 84
Print
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass