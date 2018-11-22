Mayor of Osh city - citizen of Russia

Mayor of Osh city Taalaibek Sarybashev is a Russian citizen. Deputy Irina Karamushkina announced this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

By law, state and municipal employees cannot be citizens of another state. However, according to Irina Karamushkina, Taalaibek Sarybashev has Russian citizenship.

She asked the State Committee for National Security to provide information how Taalaibek Sarybashev, having Russian citizenship, could hold the post of a plenipotentiary representative of the government in Osh region and became mayor of Osh city.