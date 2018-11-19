Personal electronic accounts of pensioners to start working in 2019

Development of electronic personal accounts of pensioners will require 10,400,000 soms. The Chairman of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan, Meder Irsaliev, stated this at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social issues, education, science, culture and health care.

According to him, the law under which Social Fund’s staff will collect documents for retirement will enter into force from January 1.

«We are working on the electronic personal account of each pensioner. With its help, a person, without coming to the social fund branches, can look at the pension that he or she was granted at home and give consent in electronic form. It is planned that the system will start working from July 2019,» the head of the Social Fund said.