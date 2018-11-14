Compensated state damage to be spent on construction of housing for prosecutors

Government of Kyrgyzstan allocated 100 million soms from the compensated damage to the prosecution authorities. These funds will be used to build housing, leadership of the Prosecutor Generals’ Office of the Kyrgyz Republic made a decision.

According to the agency, those who work in remote regions of the country will get the apartments.

Naryn region will receive the most — 44,400 million soms, Batken region was allocated 42,600 million, Talas and Jalal-Abad got 2 million each. Construction of service apartments is to be completed by the end of 2018.