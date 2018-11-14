New government members take oath in presence of president

Three new ministers of the government of Kyrgyzstan took an oath in the presence of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The ceremony took place today at a meeting of the Parliament.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Chingiz Aidarbekov, Minister of Culture Azamat Zhamankulov and a Minister of Labor and Social Development Ulugbek Kochkorov took the oath.

Recall, Chingiz Aidarbekov was appointed the Minister of Foreign Affairs instead of Erlan Abdyldaev, who voluntarily resigned.

Azamat Zhamankulov became the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism. The post was vacant after Sultan Zhumagulov died after a long struggle with a disease.

Ulugbek Kochkorov received the post of the Minister of Labor and Social Development after a scandal with official trips in the ministry. As a result, by decision of the Prime Minister, all the heads of the ministry were dismissed.