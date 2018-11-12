Ibragim Zhunusov considered as ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chyngyz Aidarbekov nominated Ibragim Zhunusov for the post of an ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan. His candidacy will be considered by the International Affairs Committee of the Parliament tomorrow.

Ibragim Zhunusov has been taking the post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey since September 2014.

On March 5, the previous ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan, Daniyar Sydykov, was appointed the head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

The post of ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea also remains vacant. The former ambassador Kylychbek Sultan was dismissed in October after a scandal involving the Foreign Affairs Ministry.