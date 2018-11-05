10:41
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suspends work of microcredit company

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suspended the registration certificate of MCC Credit Solutions Company. Website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

The decision was made due to violations of the requirements of the legislation of Kyrgyzstan and failure to comply with the instructions of the National Bank.

In addition, earlier, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic fined another microfinance company for violation of the set limits of the open foreign exchange position. The company’s name and amount of the fine are not specified.
