Kyrgyz journalists run Bag with Letters to President campaign

Journalists are collecting letters to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The initiator of the campaign Bag with Letters to President Elnura Kulueva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the goal of the campaign is to create a new form of dialogue between the head of state and the media.

«It happens that the appeals of many of our colleagues through the media, on social networks remain unanswered. Neither the president nor his spokesperson respond to letters. This happened under all heads of state. And only 30-40 journalists get to the annual press conference and questions are limited. Therefore, we decided to collect from our colleagues, including regional journalists, questions that we will unite in a letter to Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Two of our respected elders will hand the bag with letters to the presidential spokesperson on November 7, on the Day of Information and Press,» told Elnura Kulueva.

The initiators have already visited several media, collected 20 letters. Journalists can make a suggestion, ask a question and report on a problem. The organizers are confident that through such a letter Sooronbai Jeenbekov will receive a lot of information from the media.

«After November 7, journalists will publish the letter to the president on social networks. We will monitor answers to the questions from the letters. We also offer the presidential press service to organize a meeting with authors of letters by the end of the year,» said Elnura Kulueva.