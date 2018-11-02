25 facts of pseudo-entrepreneurship with damage of 570 mln revealed in KR

At least 25 facts of pseudo-entrepreneurship have been revealed in Kyrgyzstan for 9 months of 2018. Damage is estimated at 572.1 million soms. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

Compared to 2017, the damage from pseudo-entrepreneurship increased by 396.7 million soms. At least 25 criminal cases were initiated on these facts.

About 90 facts of illegal entrepreneurship have been also revealed, the damage from which amounted to 14.5 million soms.

Since the beginning of the year, 460 inspections on tax evasion facts were carried out in Kyrgyzstan, as a result of which entrepreneurs were charged additionally 3,044.6 billion soms in taxes.

At least 2,068.2 billion soms have been reimbursed to the budget that is 826.3 million more than in 2017.