Scientists discuss phenomenon of Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku

An International Conference Chingiz Aitmatov — Phenomenon Uniting Peoples and Humanity ended in Baku.

According to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan, the International Conference was dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of the great writer of the Turkic world Chingiz Aitmatov, who is the author of unique works of world literature.

Director of the Institute of Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi, Academician, Isa Habibbeyli stressed that the great friend of the Azerbaijani people Chingiz Aitmatov was one of the greatest writers of the world and not only the Kyrgyz, but all Turkic peoples were proud of him.

TURKSOY Secretary General Dyusen Kaseinov said: «The Turkic world is first of all a spiritual world! This postulate was successfully proved by the great Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov.»

Scholars and writers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Egypt attended the conference.