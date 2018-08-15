Sooronbai Jeenbekov takes part in opening of Shamaldy-Sai border outpost

Sooronbai Jeenbekov took part in the opening ceremony of Shamaldy-Sai border outpost complex. The press service of the head of state reported.

The president, addressing the frontier guards, noted that significant progress had been made in solving their social problems: housing and the necessary infrastructure were being built. The head of state assured that work in this direction would be continued.

The security of our Motherland and its borders is one of the most important tasks of the state. In the face of various challenges, threats and conflicts, there is no more important duty than providing a strong home front. You have devoted your destiny and life to this sacred duty. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The head of state congratulated the border guards on the opening of the new complex, wished them good health, successes in service and presented a certificate for 250,000 soms. Then he examined the building of the new complex, the territory of the outpost, and then tasted soldiers’ food, drank tea with the border guard’s family, and also talked with the locals.

The press service noted that the modern complex of modular buildings of the border outpost includes all the necessary infrastructure elements for the service on the entrusted site. Construction and equipping were carried out within the framework of the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Russia on accession to the Eurasian Economic Union.