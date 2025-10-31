17:17
New border outpost Ak-Buura to be built in Kara-Suu

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the transfer (transformation) of a land plot in Osh region for the construction of the new border outpost Ak-Buura.

According to a decree signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev, the 1.92-hectare plot, located in Kara-Suu district, is being transferred from the category of «agricultural land» to «industrial, transport, communications, energy, defense, and other land» category.

The decision was made taking into account the opinions of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Osh region and Kara-Suu district administration.

Local authorities have been instructed to amend land documents, develop and approve urban planning documentation in accordance with legislation, and ensure compliance with sanitary, environmental, and seismic standards during construction.

In addition, if historical and cultural heritage sites are discovered on the land plot, they must be preserved in accordance with the law.
