Kemin border outpost opened in Chui region

The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reports that the grand opening of the reconstructed Kemin border outpost took place in Chui region on August 1. Located in Nur village, Kemin district on Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border, this outpost became the first facility in the northern region where major repairs were carried out and new infrastructure elements were built.

Reconstruction of Kemin outpost highlights the change of vector in the development of border infrastructure. Previously, the main attention was paid to the southern region, where the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic has already built more than 60 modern facilities that meet all current security requirements. Now the focus is shifting to the northern regions, ensuring the comprehensive strengthening of all borders of the country, namely the primary link — the border outposts. The ceremony of commissioning and putting into operation of Kemin border complex was attended by the First Deputy Chairman — Director of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, Major General Abdikarim Alimbaev, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Chui region Kanat Dzhumagaziev, veterans of the Border Service and the personnel of the Border Service Department.

Abdikarim Alimbaev noted that the reconstruction of border facilities remains one of the key priorities within the framework of the state program to strengthen the borders. He emphasized the significant changes that have taken place in the state service.

«The Border Service today and literally 5-6 years ago are completely different structures. Today, the service is armed with powerful unmanned aerial vehicles, high-tech weapons and equipment. Our servicemen in the south serve in modern border complexes. Now we are gradually moving to improving the conditions of service in the units of the northern region. The Kemin outpost is our first facility in Chui region. In the future, construction and major repairs of border outposts in the northern region will be continued,» the Major General said.

Kemin border outpost is a state-of-the-art complex that provides comfortable conditions for the service and combat activities of military personnel.

The border outpost is equipped with basic and auxiliary infrastructure elements, including modern barracks, utility rooms, warehouses, a bath complex, a summer kitchen, car boxes, a stable and enclosures for service dogs. For the physical training of personnel, a parade ground and a sports ground are equipped on the outpost territory. The territory is fully landscaped.

Funds for the major repairs and improvement of Kemin border complex were allocated from the republican budget.

The personnel of the Kemin border outpost are responsible for protecting approximately 200 kilometers of the state border. Most of this area (almost 90 percent) is occupied by mountains, and the rest is flat terrain and a water border running along Chu River.

The reconstruction of Kemin outpost is a significant step in strengthening the national security of Kyrgyzstan and is evidence of the targeted work of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic to create a modern and effective border infrastructure.