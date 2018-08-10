Kyrgyzstan cannot adopt compulsory motor transport insurance for 20 years

Kyrgyzstan cannot adopt Compulsory Motor Third Party Liability Insurance for 20 years. The head of the Insurance Policy Development Department of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market, Adilet Syrgataev, told at a round table discussion today.

According to him, the bill was initiated in 1997. It was submitted to the Parliament five times. «Conditions for CMTPLI work are still not created in the republic,» Adilet Syrgataev explained.

Head of the Department of Road Surveillance Talantbek Ibraev added that CMTPLI would reduce the number of traffic accidents. «Insurers will check the driver’s experience, the number of violations and set the amount of insurance. There will be less proceedings and courts,» he said.

CMTPLI — a compulsory insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners to the third parties — will start operating in Kyrgyzstan from February 7, 2019.