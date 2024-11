The State Property Management Agency is working on optimization of state-owned enterprises through reorganization and liquidation of unprofitable enterprises. The press service of the State Property Management Agency reported.

According to it, in 2021, the state had 103 enterprises, in 2023 — 59, in 2024 — 61.

It is reported that most of the enterprises have been liquidated. Other 22 enterprises operating in agriculture have been transformed into four state-owned enterprises through merger.