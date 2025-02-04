16:35
Cabinet tells about earnings of state enterprises in 2024

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev held a meeting on the results of the activities of state enterprises and joint-stock companies with a state share in the authorized capital for 2024 and plans for 2025.

According to the report from the State Property Management Agency, the Cabinet currently holds shares in 43 joint-stock companies operating in various sectors of the economy.

At year-end 2024, the assets of state-owned enterprises increased by 73,575.5 billion soms compared to 2023, reaching a total of 410,210.2 billion soms. Net profit of state enterprises amounted to 36,153.2 billion soms in 2024, having increased by 7,375 billion soms compared to the previous year.

Bakyt Torobaev gave a number of instructions to the heads of state enterprises and joint-stock companies with state share to step up work on corporate governance issues for joint-stock companies, improve the quality standards of services provided, create new jobs, increase net profit for the first half of 2025 and step up work on attracting investments to the country.
