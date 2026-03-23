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Dan state enterprise resumes operations after modernization

State-owned enterprise Dan is resuming operations and undergoing modernization with government support. The Ministry of Water, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Pasta production began at the enterprise in December 2025. The reconstruction of the mill, with a capacity of 150 tons per day, using Turkish technology, is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2026.

It is noted that the enterprise, founded in 1975, currently employs 125 people, contributing to the development of the processing industry.

During a tour of Dan enterprise, representatives of the Department of Processing and Organic Agriculture raised issues of simplifying public procurement procedures, providing modern equipment, and opening a laboratory.

The ministry emphasized that the implementation of these measures is aimed at developing production and strengthening the country’s food security.
link: https://24.kg/english/367049/
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