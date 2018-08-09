State Tax Service tells about check of declarations of officials

The State Tax Service told 24.kg news agency how it checked the declarations of officials for compliance of the information indicated in them with reality.

According to the State Tax Service, it has already sent inquiries to ministries, departments and commercial banks to obtain information about persons, who replace and occupy political, special and public posts, and their close relatives, who have submitted the Single Tax Return for 2017. The information obtained on the basis of the inquiry results will be compared with the data in the declarations.

In addition, tax specialists analyze information on movable and immovable property, bank accounts belonging to the declarants. First of all, they study information on persons, who replace top political and special posts.

«Work is underway to clarify the data of the state and municipal employees, who have not submitted a declaration within the established deadlines. There are people among them, who are outside Kyrgyzstan, undergo treatment or on maternity leave. We will publish consolidated information on incomes, expenditures and property of the persons, who replace or occupy state and municipal positions in the near future,» the State Tax Service said.

The tax service also provided data on the date of submission of the declarations by the first persons of the state. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov submitted it on February 28, 2018; Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov — on March 29, 2018; the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev — on April 2, 2018.

As a result of 2017, the single tax return was submitted by 48,641 state and municipal employees. At least 1,129 of them were late with its submission, and 296 officials did not submit the declaration at all.