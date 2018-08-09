13:42
Building of meat-packing plant in Bishkek on fire

Building of a meat-packing plant is on fire in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Five fire teams and four water tank trucks of Tazalyk municipal enterprise are involved in fire extinguishing.

«The plant is located at the intersection of Moskovskaya and Fuchik Streets. The first fire team left at 4.53 am. Fire teams from all districts of the city are engaged in liquidation of the fire. Additional information will be reported later,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
