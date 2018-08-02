10:45
USD 68.02
EUR 79.46
RUB 1.09
English

Bishkek stamping plant to be used for probation of convicts

Bishkek stamping plant will be used for probation of the convicts. This proposal was made by the State Service for Punishment Execution.

The State Property Management Fund offered to create a central probation body and place it at the Bishkek stamping plant. From January 1, 2020, the building will be handed over to the State Probation Service.

The law On Probation will come into force on January 1, 2019 in Kyrgyzstan. Probation gives a convict a chance to reintegrate into society without forced isolation.
link:
views: 46
Print
Popular
Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection
Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7% Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7%
Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus