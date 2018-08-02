Bishkek stamping plant to be used for probation of convicts

Bishkek stamping plant will be used for probation of the convicts. This proposal was made by the State Service for Punishment Execution.

The State Property Management Fund offered to create a central probation body and place it at the Bishkek stamping plant. From January 1, 2020, the building will be handed over to the State Probation Service.

The law On Probation will come into force on January 1, 2019 in Kyrgyzstan. Probation gives a convict a chance to reintegrate into society without forced isolation.