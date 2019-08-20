10:43
Former prisoners to get city registration and passports in Bishkek

Former prisoners will get city registration and passports in Bishkek. The Bishkek City Administration reported.

According to the City Administration, citizens who have served their sentences are promised to be employed when suitable vacancies appear.

Meeting of the Probation Council took place in three districts — Pervomaisky, Sverdlovsky and Oktyabrsky — of the capital.

A single database of citizens — probation clients — will be developed in Oktyabrsky district. In Pervomaisky district, six people — probation clients — have already applied for legal assistance.

In Sverdlovsky district, four probation clients will be assisted in registration, restoration of passports, and birth certificates. In the future, if these citizens want, they will be able to get a job.
