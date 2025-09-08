11:36
855 citizens in Kyrgyzstan under electronic supervision

At least 855 citizens are currently under electronic supervision in Kyrgyzstan. The data published on the open data portal say.

The Probation Department under the Ministry of Justice specified that a dedicated mobile application has been installed on the mobile phones of 855 individuals. Electronic bracelets are not yet used in the country.

By region, electronic supervision has been applied to 392 individuals in Osh and Batken regions; 259 in Jalal-Abad region; 108 in Bishkek, Chui, and Talas regions; and 96 in Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions.

The introduction of electronic supervision is stipulated by the Law «On Probation.» While the mechanism is new for Kyrgyzstan, it is already successfully applied in other countries. Its main advantage is the ability to monitor probation clients’ movements at all times. In cases of non-compliance with probation obligations established by court rulings, probation authorities can respond promptly.
link: https://24.kg/english/342578/
views: 139
